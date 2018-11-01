TCS acquires London-based W12 Studios

Global IT company Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced the acquisition of W12 Studios, an award-winning digital design studio based in London, for an undisclosed sum.

W12 Studios will be part of TCS Interactive, the digital design division of TCS’ Business and Technology Services, the company said in a statement.

W12 Studios creates experiences and products for leading global brands.

“With its provocative and visionary approach to design, W12 Studios adds to TCS Interactive’s portfolio of services as it helps the world’s leading brands innovate, create and deliver unique digital experiences across the entire user journey,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business and Technology Services, TCS.

Started in 2012 by Fabian Birgfeld, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Albers, Chief Creative Officer, W12 Studios will retain its current name, branding and location in London’s historic Metropolitan Wharf in Wapping.

The two co-founders will continue to lead W12 Studios and maintain their current roles.

“With the power of TCS behind us, their global reach and track record of delivering exceptional user experiences, we have the opportunity to expand and serve new clients,” said Birgfeld.