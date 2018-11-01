Millennials like restrictions on the use of firecrackers: Survey

For millennials, the Diwali celebration is not just about partying to celebrate the festival, but also acting responsible towards the planet.

According to the data collected by OkCupid app, 83 per cent of women and 67 per cent of men users agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling about restricting the use of firecrackers.

To understand how OkCupid community likes to celebrate Diwali, over 5,000 users — with equal number of men and women — were asked how they spend the festive break.

According to results, 51 per cent of men and 44 per cent of women said puja and parties are an equally important part of Diwali celebrations.

When it comes to Diwali bonus, women (20 per cent) are more likely to save it compared to men (15 per cent), whereas men (18 per cent) are more likely to invest it compared to women (8 per cent).

However, over 30 per cent of both men and women would love to splurge the bonus on themselves.