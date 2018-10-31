Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot slams Baijal over DTC strike

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday slammed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for not intervening in the ongoing DTC contractual workers strike despite the imposition of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

“I have been trying to speak and meet Lieutenant Governor since the last two days over the DTC strike,” the Tansport Minister tweeted.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual drivers and conductors have been on a sit-in for the last 10 days, despite the ESMA being imposed, the Minister said, requesting “the LG to spare some time”.

The Najafgarh legislator said those DTC employees who have been “doing their duties” were being threatened by the “goons”.

“Most of the contractual workers want to report and do their duties but unable to do (so) because of fear created by (the) goons.

“By not taking action against the miscreants Delhi Police is encouraging the strike,” Gahlot added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the Minister’s tweet and said the “LG has constitutional duty to direct Delhi Police and ensure (proper) implementation of (the) ESMA”.

“Most workers want to attend work. They are being prevented by BJP goons. Police not taking action despite ESMA. LG refusing to meet.

“Why is LG not meeting the minister? Why is LG not directing police to act? BJP misusing LG yet again and harassing Delhiites?” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief tweeted.

Terming the DTC bus services as an essential part of transport, the LG had, on Saturday, imposed the ESMA on the DTC contractual workers strike which prohibits any strike for a period of six months.

Despite the ESMA being imposed and minimum wages being restored, the DTC contractual drivers and conductors continued their strike with five of them going on an indefinite hunger strike.