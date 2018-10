Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Sharma, former MLA Kamlapat Arya and Akhil Bhartiya Kirar Samaaj leader Gulab Singh Kirar joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday in the presence of party President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress state spokesman Durgesh Sharma told IANS: “On Tuesday morning Rahul Gandhi was in Indore where BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma from Tendukheda area, Kamlapat Arya from Chambal area, and Kirar samaaj leader Gulab Singh Kirar joined the Congress.”