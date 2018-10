By DANFES

The Delhi Doordarshan Cameraman Achyutanand Sahu succumbed in a Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh while reporting the Assembly Polls on October 30th. Sahu is survived by his parents and wife, who he got married around one and half years ago. Two CRPF men too got killed in this fatal attack of the Naxalites.

Being a native of Odisha, Achyutanand Sahu used to stay in Dwarka with his parents and wife, whom he married recently around one and half years ago.