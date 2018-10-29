Ram temple is not on our agenda: JD-U

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U, which is part of the BJP-led NDA, on Monday said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not on the party’s agenda.

The Janata Dal-United also made it categorically clear that it would accept the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit that would commence hearing in January 2019.

“Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not on our party’s agenda,” party spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media here.

The JD-U leader considered close to party chief Nitish Kumar said the BJP ally was not backing or supporting any one on the disputed issue in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

“The construction of the temple at a particular place in Ayodhya is a disputed case. The JD-U will accept the verdict of the top court in the case,” he added.

In the past also JD-U had made it clear that the party was not with the Bharatiya Janata Party as far as the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was concerned.