Hindus running out of patience over Ram temple: Giriraj

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday that Hindus are running out of patience due to the delay in constructing a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya and warned that no one can predict what will happen if they lose their patience.

“Had (Jawaharlal) Nehru wanted, the issue of Ram temple would not have become controversial. The Congress blocked a solution then. And when the court was to take a call on the issue now, Congress leader Kapil Sibal did the same.

“The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue. Lord Ram was, is and will remain a matter of faith for Hindus. Now Hindus are running out of patience. No one knows what will happen if Hindus lose their patience,” the Minister said.

The Supreme Court directed the listing of the Ayodhya title suit to January 2019.