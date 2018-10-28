Ex-Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 83

Former Delhi Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana passed away on Saturday here at his residence here. He was 83.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor told IANS, “Khuranaji passed away today (Saturday) around 11 p.m. at his residence.”

Khurana, who served as Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996, was born on October 15, 1936.

He also served as Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He was appointed Governor of Rajasthan in January 2004. However, he resigned from the post and joined active politics in October 2004 after several BJP legislators requested him.

The four time MP also served as the chief of the Delhi unit of BJP and was also former national vice president of the party.