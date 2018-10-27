CISF jawan killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer has been killed in a terrorist attack in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday.

“In the intervening night, a standoff fire by terrorists took place at the grid Station Wagoora in Budgam district in which one ASI of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries,” a police spokesman said.

He said the attack was, however, successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot.

“The injured ASI Rajendra Prasad was evacuated to the hospital for medical attention but succumbed at the hospital,” the spokesman said, adding the area has been sanitized by the security forces.