SC directions on CBI row will ensure fair probe: Jaitley

The government on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention in the ongoing CBI row and said it will strengthen the investigation process and help the truth to come out “soon and without bias”.

“The Supreme Court direction to set a two-week time frame is a positive development and it would further strengthen the fairness criteria of the investigation. Appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge would ensure a fair inquiry,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here.

His remarks come after the apex court a former judge, A.K. Patnaik, to supervise the inquiry into the allegations against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma while giving two weeks time to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the probe.

The court also asked the officiating Director M. Nageswara Rao not to take any policy or major decision.

It directed that all decisions taken by Rao be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope by November 12. The court said it may reverse or retain Rao’s decisions.

Jaitley said the objective of the CVC direction, and the government’s action on those directions, to remove Verma from the top post of the probe agency was to ensure a fair investigation since he was facing bribery charges.

He said the two additional steps by the apex court — two-week deadline and Patnaik’s appointment to oversee investigation — would ensure those objectives and would lead to early disposal of the case, which the government sees as a positive development.