CBI row: Kejriwal welcomes SC intervention

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court intervention in the ongoing CBI row, saying he hoped the agency’s institutional integrity will be upheld.

“Welcome intervention by the Supreme Court in the CBI matter. In the interests of the nation, hope that institutional integrity of CBI will be upheld and powers that be will understand that their illegal acts will not go unchallenged,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, the apex court asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete an inquiry within two weeks into the allegation against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma. The inquiry will be done under the supervision of former apex court judge A.K. Patnaik.