Aamir Khan is the beacon that shines in China: Big B

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised superstar Aamir Khan and says that he is the beacon that shines in China and the world from the films in India.

Amitabh said that the Chinese Ambassador visited the sets of the quiz based show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” to praise Bollywood actors, who are most popular in China.

“The Chinese Ambassador visits the KBC sets to give praise to the film celebrities that are most popular in his country. He shakes my hand… I shift it to Aamir and tell him Aamir is the beacon that shines in China and the world over from the films in India,” Big B wrote on his blog.

China has emerged as a new market for Hindi films. Aamir’s sports biography “Dangal” earned a staggering $190 million in China. His “Secret Superstar” grossed over Rs 200 crore within five days of its release.

Amitabh and Aamir are now gearing up for the release of their upcoming film “Thugs Of Hindostan”.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set to release on November 8.