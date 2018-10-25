Two men nabbed from outside Alok Verma’s residence

Two suspects seen outside the residence of Alok Verma, the CBI director who was send on leave, have been held by his private security officers on Thursday.

The identity of the suspects and their motive was yet to be ascertained but sources said they were caught snooping outside Verma’s CBI House residence on Janpath.

The suspects were intercepted when the Verma’s chief security officer found them sitting in a car, said sources.

Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams are looking into the matter.

After a government order Verma and his deputy Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested from their duties on Wednesday amid an unprecedented feud in the agency as the two hit out at each other over bribery accusations in the meat exporter Moin Qureshi money laundering case.