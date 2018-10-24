Sell only Euro VI compliant vehicles from April 2020: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that from April 1, 2020, only Euro VI fuel complaint vehicles will be permitted to be sold and registered across the country.

A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice S. Abdul Nazir and Justice Deepak Gupta said: “No motor vehicles conforming to the emission standards of Bharat Stage IV shall be sold or registered from April 1, 2020.”

The order takes recourse to Article 142 of the constitution that makes it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to bring Euro VI complaint vehicles from April 1, 2020.

Petrol pumps in Delhi-NCR are already selling Euro VI complaint petrol and diesel.

Welcoming the order, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) counsel Vijay Panjwani said that the switch-over to Euro VI compliant vehicles was long overdue as Euro VI fuel is available in Delhi NCR for the last one year.

Panjwani said that switch over was being held back to facilitate the interstate movement of vehicles.