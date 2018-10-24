Civil War-like situation prevailing in country: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Wednesday said there was a “civil war-like situation” prevailing in the country, adding that the minorities were living in perpetual fear and feeling alienated.

“Ministers of the Government of India are inciting communal passions and dividing the society,” Khan, a former Minister in the previous SP government in Uttar Pradesh, said in Badaun district.

He suggested that all the stakeholders in the Ayodhya dispute should wait for the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

His statement comes days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Centre should bring a law to facilitate the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.