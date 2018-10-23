Fireworks industry to file review petition in SC after Diwali

The Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) on Tuesday said that it would file a review petition in the Supreme Court post Diwali.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court while deciding on a petition seeking ban on fireworks, allowed bursting of only green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels during all religious festivals.

On Diwali firecrackers could be burst between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., the court said.

It also banned the use of Barium salts in the production of fireworks, manufacture and sale of stringed crackers and e-commerce sites from selling them.

“We will be filing a review petition in the Supreme Court after Diwali against its order banning the usage of Barium salts in manufacture of firecrackers which would affect nearly 40 per cent of the industry’s production,” K. Mariappan, General Secretary, TANFAMA told IANS.

He also wondered on the time limit fixed by the apex court for bursting firecrackers as customs differ from state to state.

“In Tamil Nadu, Diwali is celebrated in the morning for several decades. People get up early in the morning, have oil bath, wear new clothes, eat sweet and the `legiam’ (or herbal jam) and then start bursting firecrackers,” Mariappan said.

He said in North India, Diwali is celebrated in the evening.

He said the industry may not be taking back the stringed crackers already sold and the traders may suffer a loss.

“As there is a ban on stringed crackers, there will be illegal market for the same. It will be difficult to curtain the same,” Mariappan added.

“The ban on stringed crackers will surely take out the Diwali thrill and would also impact the industry,” A. Asaithambi, President of TANFAMA told IANS.

“While the Supreme Court has not banned firecrackers, the cost of alternative chemicals and its suitability to our climate are to be considered.”

The 6,000 crore fireworks industry is concentrated in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s fireworks production is done there.