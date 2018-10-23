Big B admires efforts of those behind the scenes

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan admires the efforts made by those who work behind the scenes.

Amitabh tweeted a photograph from the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

He wrote: “The brilliance of all the lights in the world shall never be able to replace the hard and tireless work that those that labour behind the curtains to accomplish our efforts… They are the force that needs all credit and admiration.”

On the acting front, Big B will next be seen in “Thugs Of Hindostan” with superstar Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.