Yamunotri shrine to close for winters on Nov 9

The famous Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand will close for the winter break on November 9, it was announced on Monday.

At around 12.15 p.m. the Yamunotri shrine will close, joining the three other ‘Chaar Dhaam’ shrines for the winter break, an official said. The Gangotri will be closed at 12.30 p.m. on November 8, and Bardinath on November 20 at 3.21 p.m.

The Kedarnath shrine, which houses one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India, will close its gates at 8.30 a.m. on November 9, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Bhaiyya Duj’.

The dates were decided by priests and astrologers, keeping in mind certain planetary positions.

The annual ‘Chaar Dhaam Yatra’ (pilgrimage) remains suspended for six months due to intense cold and inclement weather conditions.