Shammi Kapoor deserved title ‘Elvis Presley of India’: Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered late actor Shammi Kapoor on his 87th birth anniversary, saying he truly deserved the title of “Elvis Presley Of India”.

Shatrughan on Monday tweeted: “Remembering the legend and the super energetic actor Shammi Kapoor who carved an extraordinary niche for himself… Especially for his grooving dancing style.”

The 72-year-old actor added that Shammi “was ahead of his times in everything and was the first among contemporaries to have mastered the Internet. He was truly deserving of the title ‘Elvis Presley of India’. You live among us with your unforgettable songs, dances and movies! RIP.”

Shammi was a prominent lead actor in Hindi cinema. He made his Hindi film debut in 1953 with the film “Jeevan Jyoti”. He was later seen in films like “Tumsa Nahin Dekha”, “Dil Deke Dekho”, “Junglee”, “Kashmir Ki Kali”, “Janwar”, “Teesri Manzil”, “An Evening in Paris”, “Bramhachari” and “Sachaai”.

He died in 2011 after suffering chronic renal failure, aged 79.