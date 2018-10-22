Pakistan’s BAT attempted intrusion on LoC

The infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district that claimed the lives of three Indian soldiers and two intruders a day ago, was actually an attempt by the Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT), top sources said here.

“A group of five to seven Pakistani BAT members attacked a patrol of the army in Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

“Alert troops reacted immediately, killing two intruders while the others managed to sneak back into the Pakistani side of the LoC.

“They were all dressed in Pakistani army fatigues. Three of our soldiers were killed in the operation,” the sources said.

They also said the Indian Army has issued a stern warning to its Pakistani counterparts against similar action in the future.

BAT operations by Pakistani intruders have taken place in the past as well, most of them in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region.