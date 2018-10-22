Halep retains No.1 WTA ranking

Simona Halep of Romania maintained the world No.1 spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, despite the herniated disc back injury that has forced her to miss the WTA Finals, the eight-player, season-ending event currently being played in Singapore.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber snatched world No.2 from Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, dropping her to third, while Naomi Osaka of Japan remained world No.4, reports Efe.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and Sloane Stephens of the United States both jumped two places to be ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, sending Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Czech Karolina Pliskova to seventh and eighth.

Russia’s Daria Kasatkina jumped four spots to world No.10 after claiming the Kremlin Cup title on Saturday, defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who rose 39 spots to world No.62 after becoming her country’s first-ever WTA finalist.

Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza descended four places and is now world No.17 after losing to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the second round of the Luxembourg Open on October 17.

American star Venus Williams fell 18 spots to world No.40.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,921 points

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,375

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,086

4. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4,740

5. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,255

6. Sloane Stephens (US) 3,943

7. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 3,850

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 3,840

9. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 3,710

10. Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 3,315