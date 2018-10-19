Delhi government forms inspection team to check pollution

With Delhi air quality worsening, Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday formed an inspection team to carry out surprise checks in the capital to check air pollution violations.

Hussain asserted that the inspections by the six-member committee will be carried out to check “ground level steps” being taken by various municipal and local bodies — North and East Municipal corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) – for prevention, control and mitigation of air pollution in Delhi.

“The Minister has also sought details and schedule of the operation of mechanical sweeping and sprinkling vehicles being operated by these bodies,” a statement by Hussain’s office said.

The six-member team comprises a representative of Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Delhi Police, PWD, two representatives of MCD and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and a representative of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) – area in-charge, not below the rank of Environmental Engineer.

The statement said, Member Secretary the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will accompany Hussain during surprise inspections.

Hussain has also directed development agencies to ensure that all construction sites adhere to the Construction and Demolition Waste Rules, 2016 to avoid any dust emission from construction activities.

“No Construction Material should be kept open and regular sprinkling of water at all construction sites must be done,” Hussain instructed.

“All high-rise buildings should have the arrangement of water sprinkling for dust suppression. Strict action against the violators of norms should immediately be initiated by the respective authority,” he added.

Hussain has further directed all the stakeholder departments to “intensify their actions as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to the Central and the Union Environment Ministry to “immediately intervene and put an end to crop residue burning”.

“Direct pro-active measures in other NCR states to bring down the factors contributing to air pollution,” Sisodia said.

He slammed the neighbouring state governments — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — for failing to provide subsidies to the farmers, which he said, ultimately led to rampant stubble burning.