Samsung launches flagship Galaxy Tab S4 for Rs 57,900 in India

Samsung on Thursday launched in India its flagship tablet, Galaxy Tab S4, a new two-in-one Android tablet that comes equipped with Samsung Dex and S Pen for Rs 57,900.

Galaxy Tab S4 sports narrower bezels to fit a 10.5-inch display with Super AMOLED technology, as well as a 16:10 screen ratio.

Powered by a 7,300mAh battery, Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with four speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology.

“Paired with Samsung Dex and S Pen, Galaxy Tab S4 is designed for those who need something portable like a tablet yet capable like a PC,” Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told reporters here.

Samsung DeX optimises the user experience for work situations and gives what they want from a PC experience — a big screen, a full-size keyboard and a mouse.

In Standalone mode, one can enjoy a PC-like interface even without a monitor or the “Book Cover” Keyboard, Samsung India said.

In Dual mode, users can connect the tablet to a bigger monitor with an HDMI adapter.

The redesigned S Pen offers an authentic handwriting experience – suitable for drawing, taking notes, and messaging.

Galaxy Tab S4 will be available from Thursday onwards in black and grey colours on Samsung Online Shop and leading offline retail stores, the South Korean tech giant said, adding that it will also be available on Amazon from October 20 onwards.

Samsung also announced several offers for those who want to buy the flagship tablet.

Those with HDFC Bank credit cards will be able to avail an introductory offer that lets consumers get Rs 5,000 cashback on purchase of Galaxy Tab S4.

Moreover, Galaxy Tab S4 customers on Jio 4G, would be entitled to get instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan.

They would also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next four recharges, Samsung India said.