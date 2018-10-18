CBSE affiliation by-laws simplified for speed, transparency: Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday announced that the CBSE affiliation by-laws have been revamped to ensure “speed and transparency” in the process.

Addressing the media here, the Minister said the affiliation process has been made less cumbersome and there would be no “duplicity” which takes place when schools are made to submit the same documents twice: first with the state department and then with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“For issuing recognition under the RTI Act and NOC (No Objection Certificate), the state education administration verifies various certificates to be obtained from local bodies, revenue department, cooperative department. The CBSE re-verifies them after applications are received. This is a very long drawn process.

“Therefore, to prevent this duplication, schools will now be required to submit only two documents at the time of applying for affiliation, instead of 12-14 documents earlier,” Javadekar said.

The first document would be vetted by the head of district education administration validating building safety, sanitation, land ownership and the second would be a self-affidavit by the school pledging its adherence to the norms laid down in the by-laws.