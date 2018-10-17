Sensex sheds 382 point over profit booking, crude oil prices

Profit booking, along with a slight rise in global crude oil prices and depreciation in the Indian rupee, pulled the key Indian equity indices lower on Wednesday after three consecutive days of gains.

Sector-wise, except for IT and FMCG stocks, all others witnessed heavy selling pressure led by auto, finance and banking counters.

Index-wise, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled at 34,779.58 points, down 382.90 points or 1.09 per cent.

The NSE Nifty closed at 10,453.05 points, down 131.70 points, or 1.24 per cent.

The volatility during the trade session can be gauged by the 878.27 points swing in Sensex from an intra-day high of 35,605.43 points and a low of 34,727.16.