Take up Chinese PLA intrusion with President Xi: Modi told

Congress Lok Sabha member Ninong Ering on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the recent intrusion of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in the Upper Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Eleven PLA troopers were reportedly spotted in Upper Dibang by tribal villagers who had gone out hunting. The villagers reportedly clicked photographs of the armed PLA soldiers and alerted the Indian Army and local administration.

It is believed that the intrusion took place five to six days ago.

The incident comes almost 16 months after Chinese troops entered Doklam region, claimed by both China and India’s ally Bhutan.

“At many instances in recent time, Chinese troops have tried to enter Arunachal Pradesh and build roads,” Ering noted in his letter, urging Modi’s intervention and seeking firm action to protect India’s integrity and sovereignty.

The former Union Minister represents Arunachal East in the Lok Sabha.