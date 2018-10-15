Nadal holds top spot in ATP rankings, Djokovic in 2nd

Spain’s Rafael Nadal maintained the top spot of men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday with 7,660 points.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic climbed one spot up to the second, after claiming the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time in a row on Sunday, only 215 points away from Nadal’s position, reports Efe news.

Djokovic overtook Switzerland’s Roger Federer in the standings, pushing him down to third.

The rest of the top-10 remained unchanged, as Alexander Zverev of Germany stayed at No. 5, followed by Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Matthew Ebden jumped 11 positions up to the 40th, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Asian tournament.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,660 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,260

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,860

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,025

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,185

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,775

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,440

10. John Isner (United States) 3,290.