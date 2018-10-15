Karnataka CM’s wife Anitha in Assembly by-poll fray

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha on Monday filed her nomination to contest the Assembly by-poll from Ramanagara constituency, about 50 km southwest of here.

Anitha filed her nomination for the November 3 election, accompanied by the Chief Minister, a Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader said.

Bye-election is being held on November 3 in two Assembly seats — Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district and Ramanagara city in Ramanagara district. Tuesday is the last day to file nominations.

The vacancy in the two seats was caused following the resignation of the Chief Minister from Ramanagara seat and owing to the death of Congress legislator Siddu Nyamagouda in a road accident on May 28, after being elected from Jamkhandi constituency.

Kumaraswamy, who contested and won from two adjacent Assembly segments, retained the Channapatna seat.

Anitha, 55, declared total assets worth Rs 94 crore and said another Rs 7.88 crore worth of assets belonged to her husband.

Backed by the Congress, she is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party’s L. Chandrashekar.

Anitha had earlier won a by-election in 2008 from Madhugiri Assembly seat but lost the by-election for Channapatna constituency in 2012.

In the Jamakhandi seat, Congress candidate and son of late legislator Nyamagouda, Anand Siddu Nyamagouda, and BJP’s Shrikant S. Kulkarni are in the fray.

The JD-S is backing the Congress in Jamakhandi.