Lukaku leads Belgium to 2-1 win over Switzerland

Romelu Lukaku had a brace in Belgium’s 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a UEFA Nations League tie.

The win brings Belgium to 6 points from two matches and leaves them atop League A Group 2, three points ahead of the Swiss.

Some 40,000 people were in the stands at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday night for Belgium’s first home match since their historic third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup.

The teams kept each other at bay in the first half, but the match opened up considerably after the break, reports Efe news.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, putting the exclamation point to a play that saw five different Belgian players combine to produce a goal.

Late substitute Mario Gavranovic equalized for the Swiss in the 76th minute, but Lukaku reclaimed the lead in the 84th with help from Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens, becoming Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 45 goals.

In the end, it was keeper Thibaut Courtois who nailed the door shut, stopping Gavranovic twice in succession in the 89th minute.