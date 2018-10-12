Chase, Holder propel Windies to 295/7 at stumps

West Indies rode on excellent half centuries by Roston Chase and skipper Jason Holder to recover from a middle order collapse and post a healthy 295/7 against India at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

Chase (98 not out) and tailender Devendra Bishoo (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Resuming the final session at 197/6, Chase and Holder (52) stretched their seventh wicket partnership further to 104 runs before the skipper finally fell to pacer Umesh Yadav, caught behind by stumper Rishabh Pant.

Brief Scores: West Indies 295/7 (Roston Chase 98 not out, Jason Holder 52, Shah Hope 36; Kuldeep Yadav 3/74, Umesh Yadav 3/83) vs India.