Sydney match could decide Bolt’s footballing future

Former Olympic sprint star Usain Bolt is expected to make his first start as a professional footballer on Friday evening, when the Central Coast Mariners take on Macarthur South West United in a charity fixture here.

Although he made his debut on the wing for the Mariners as a substitute in the 72nd minute in August, the 32-year-old is widely tipped to play at centre forward this time, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This will determine what the club want to do with my career, so it’s a very important game,” the Jamaican said at a media conference.

“I’ve been improving but you don’t know what level you’re at until you play a competitive game, so I just have to go there and see what I need to do whether I should continue or not. I’m just pushing myself and have put in the work, so now I have to go out there and execute.”

Fighting hard to win a contract with the club just weeks out from the Australian A-League season, Bolt did have some good moments in his first outing for the Central Coast, however reviews from sports writers and football commentators were somewhat mixed.

“My movement and my touch is much better now,” the three-time Olympian said.

“How to set my body, where to place the ball. There is a lot of things I have learned. I am much fitter now so I will have more time on the field and that is good.”