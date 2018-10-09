Uttar Pradesh police get transit remand of arrested BrahMos engineer

The Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad was on Tuesday granted a three-day transit remand of Nishant Agrawal, a senior systems engineer working with BrahMos Aerospace.

Agrawal was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and Military Intelligence on Monday on espionage charges.

He was produced before the Nagpur Sessions Court early on Tuesday, which granted the transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh ATS, officials said.

Authorities are probing if Agrawal had passed on sensitive information about the supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, to his ‘handler’ suspected to be a Pakistani.

Agrawal will soon be taken to Lucknow for further investigations into the sensitive case.