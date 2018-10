The Indian rupee slipped to a new low of 74.27 to a US dollar during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday.

Around 1.25 p.m., the Indian rupee traded at 74.27 to a dollar — the lowest ever against the greenback.

The Indian currency made a slight recovery at 1.35 p.m. to stand at 74.26 to a USD.

It opened the day’s trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.85 to a USD from its previous close of 74.07.