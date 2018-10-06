Phantom Films dissolves after seven-year run

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl have decided to dissolve production house Phantom Films after seven years of partnership.

But, the four founders of Phantom Films will continue to work with partners Reliance Entertainment individually, Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment told IANS.

The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, multiplying partnership avenues four times, read a statement.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films has produced many Bollywood films like “Queen”, “Masaan”, “Lootera” and “Udta Punjab”.

Motwane said in a statement: “It has been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life. My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can’t thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years.

“I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times.”

For Kashyap, the collection was a “glorious dream”.

“And all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed, but I know for sure we are all stronger and wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways,” he added.

Mantena said: “We had a glorious run for seven years and I guess sometimes even marriages end. I personally believe that Phantom is the best thing that happened to me in my producing career.A

“I want to thank Anurag, Vikram and Vikas for being great partners, mentors and for holding my hand patiently through my dark times. Hope to continue to be friends and may be even collaborate on individual films in the future.”