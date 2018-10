India took a 1-0 lead over West Indies as they outclassed the visitors by an innings and 272 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

After posting a massive 649/9 in their first innings, India wrapped up the visitors for 181 and 196 runs in the first and second innings respectively to register their 100th Test win at home.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball in the second innings with figures of 5/57.