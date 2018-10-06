Hrithik Roshan becomes face of Tata Tigor car

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be the brand ambassador of the updated version of Tata Tigor car, automobile manufacturer Tata Motors announced on Friday.

The updated version of the compact sedan will be launched on October 10.

“I am honoured to be associated with the Tata Motors family and excited to be a part of this journey. Tata Tigor is a modern stylish sedan, with fantastic features,” Hrithik said in a statement.

“I really like its coupe-inspired design, which gives it a very luxurious feel,” he added.

On the association, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: “Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan, the new Tigor stands for versatility, consistent strong performance and unparalleled style.”