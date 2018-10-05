RBI’s Decision to Keep Key Rates Unchanged Not Good for Macro Economy

By DANFES

In a surprising move to the national industry’s expectations, the six members Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept key rates unchanged on October 5. Leaving Repo Rate at 6.5 percent, the MPC said its decision is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for CPI inflation of 4 percent. The RBI decision was welcomed by the realtors while macro-economic players have mourned this RBI decision citing it would hit Indian economy in long-term perspective.

Commenting upon the RBI’s unexpected move, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants said, “In its monetary policy today, RBI has taken the unexpected stance of keeping the repo rates unchanged. This is surprising and contrary to the industry’s expectations, which skewed more towards an increase on the back of increasing inflation and depreciation of the rupee.” Puri said that the RBI’s move could have been seen as favourable for the real estate sector in the short-term; however, banks have already started increasing their lending rates even before the monetary policy was announced.

“It is, in fact, a worrisome development from a macro-economic long-term perspective. It will result in increased fiscal deficit, which does not bode well for any industry, including real estate, and also in further erosion of the rupee’s value,” Anuj Puri of ANAROCK Property said.

Sudhanshu Agarwal, Director, KV Developers said, “To everyone’s surprise, the apex bank has maintained the status quo which will serve as a boon for the realty sector in particular, as we are just days away from the beginning of the final festive season for this year. A no change in the repo rate by RBI will make the banks to keep the home loan rates unchanged, thus signaling the buyers to make their home purchases without additional burden on the pockets in the form of EMIs.”