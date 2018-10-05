Nokia 7.1 with ‘PureDisplay’ launched

Finnish company HMD Global that makes Nokia smartphones has launched the Nokia 7.1, a first with “PureDisplay” screen technology at an event in London.

The Nokia 7.1 will retail between 299 euros and 349 euros (or Rs 28,000-Rs 33,000) depending on where you live in Europe, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

HMD, however, did not mention whether the device will be heading to India.

It is an Android One smartphone, which means it will the latest Android version and regular security updates.

“Almost two thirds of videos around the world are viewed on mobile which is why we’ve introduced our ‘PureDisplay’ screen technology, to give everyone a premium viewing experience on a smartphone. The Nokia 7.1 even offers real-time SDR to HDR conversion, meaning you can experience HDR quality entertainment, event when your content is not,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

“PureDisplay” screen technology is said to take the users’ viewing experience to the next level due to its high contrast ratio, greater clarity and enhanced colours.

The Nokia 7.1 comes in gloss midnight blue and gloss steel colour variants and is available in selected markets available from October in a configuration of 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GBRAM+64GB on board storage.

The smartphpne sports a dual-anodised Series 6000 aluminium frame with diamond cut edges.

The smartphone sports 12MP+5MP dual cameras with ZEISS Optics and two-phase detection that enables accurate autofocus, thus, giving great shots in in both bright and low light conditions.

“You can also reduce the effects of unstable hands while filming with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) technology and relive your memories as if you were still there with high fidelity 360-degree Nokia spatial audio,” the company added.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and fueled by a 3060mAh battery, USB type-C fast-charging port charges up to 50 of the battery back in 30 minutes.