Emerging Haute Couture In Fashion Industry

By Animesh Ikshit

As products and ideas flow freely in today’s virtually borderless world, Indian haute couture stands at a very critical stage. The reason is not far to seek. While the Indian market had been a protected one before the Narasimha Rao Government liberalized the economy in 1991, it hadn’t faced any competition from foreign brands.

That was long ago. The world has undergone tectonic changes, so has the Indian fashion scene. The iconic goods which were earlier available to a minuscule number of Indian visitors abroad are today available in the neighbourhood market. Also changed are the tastes of consumers, who are spoilt for choice, exposed are they to the latest fashions in real time.

The million-dollar question crying for an answer is how the Indian fashion houses and Indian talent will survive the challenge of competition. If things do not change fast, barring a few individual designers who occasionally make waves, most of the local fashion houses and companies will either be bought out or become suppliers to multinationals.

These are not my musings as an observer of the fashion scene from the sidelines, but as one who came back to India after studying designs in a prestigious British university with a lot of hope and aspirations, nudged by patriotic feelings and a deep desire to serve the country. This was 2001 when the Indian millennial were on the threshold of a new era straddling the fashion and software industries.

On my return, I plunged into graphics, product design, art direction, production and, once in a while, client servicing. Event management gave me a good understanding of below-the-line marketing. What came as a spinoff were skills and abilities that are still very important to me such as time management, perseverance and zeal to work for long hours and without sleep and passion to win applause.

That was a time when worshipping Mammon hadn’t turned into a craze. But soon things began to change with the arrival of the foreign fashion houses with their offers to designers of lucrative pay packets and much more freedom to work than the Indian companies. The young talents began to beat their path to the multinational companies as if responding to their Pied Piper. And the fact is that so did I. This afforded me an understanding of the fashion scene from a different vantage point.

The situation is marginally better now. Recent updates from my designer friends tell me that things haven’t improved dramatically. There are a group of original fashion designers who work extremely hard and explore the possibilities of bringing in a new spirit and touch to showcase their products. Most others, both designers and manufacturers, simply copy award winners. To my mind, consumers are at fault also for failing to take informed decisions.

This reality has prompted me to stress the need for a separate Government Ministry of Design on the pattern of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for a long time. Such an entity would help create vital infrastructure for synergy in the fashion industry.

My long journey in the corporate world began in 2002 and lasted over 15 years in a garment retail company with a global presence. When I joined the organization, I was asked how long I would stay, and I joked to the HR head that it would be for a couple of years at the most. That, actually, turned out to be a decade and a half!

And the lesson I learned was that one shouldn’t love an organization but its work. One is merely a cog in the wheel of the system and not the system itself. From a regional one, my profile grew as the years passed. This was the time when I was bubbling to put in extra hours to achieve a respectable status in the corporate world. Days and nights went by chasing our dream of becoming one day numero uno in terms of top and bottom lines.

In 6 years I was handling multiple departments which still aren’t the industry norm. Back then, the team was small and we weren’t like distant professionals, working as a family instead. But as the company flourished, distances grew, and perceptions changed. When your office becomes a family, the one at home suffers. While many important events took place there, I was focused on achieving company goals.

Such a situation happens too many, which is why it’s important to decide one’s priorities. In my case, the question is whether I regret giving up my job with its lofty package. Well, my honest advice to others is: Follow your heart; for we are not in a battlefield but in a work place. On our death bed we don’t remember software and charts or even our felicitation ceremonies but how we could have done differently with our lives.

You need to be passionate about everything you do. Without attachment to your work, you will neither excel nor be happy for long. I remember my initial days of store launch, media plan, celebrity booking and PR preparations. All that would go through without consulting the project manager but in an atmosphere of mutual trust, and most of the time without bar charts and project management protocol. It was, indeed, passion, planning and regular follow-ups that succeeded.

In other words, you should work with your company suppliers like your own, so that your commitments become their pride. The relationship between supplier and manager is very tricky! It’s a tight rope walk. Lately, I have observed that the industry is accepting excuses and letting projects drift without a finishing target. You need to be flexible with your situations, and you are as good as the last project done, both in terms of quality and timeline. Since being passive doesn’t work, you need to be assertive for the most part.

If you are a young talent in the industry, you need to be technically sound. You shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that short cuts are not substitutes for real work. If you have hands-on experience and knowledge, no supplier will take you for a ride. Another factor that makes or mars a job is quality. Compromising on it is the easiest way out. Therefore, you must adhere to the parameters and standards of quality.

For a company a product is as good as the profit it makes. So, in no circumstances can it ignore the bottom line. You can reach its top echelon by sheer hard work and perseverance. But to stay there you need to help it ensure its healthy bottom line. Equally important is the need to be innovative in finding solutions. And as an experienced hand you should always impart your knowledge and experience to your team members.

And to stay connected with old colleagues is no less important as they understand the intricacies of problems. They know better than the new ones because they are aware of the pitfalls that may not be apparent to the latter.

In the end, it needs to be stated that the world of fashion looks glamorous from the outside. But the hard reality is that its highly competitive environment tends to burn you up from within. Hence, at the right point you should, as a designer, prepare to hang your boots. There is a lot to be done beyond your work life. Ailing parents and grown-up children have an equal right to your attention and care. So, you should step out of the spotlight of glamour at the end of the day without any regret or sense of remorse.