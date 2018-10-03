Rafale will be a game changer: IAF chief

Coming out in support of the Rafale fighter jets, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa said on Wednesday it will be a game changer in the sub-continent due to its capabilities and advanced weaponry and ruled out its present price being costlier than agreed upon in the earlier negotiations.

At a press conference here, he said the deal had “lots of advantages”.

“Rafale will be a game changer in the sub continent…We have got a very good package. It has got the best sensors, advanced weaponry,” he said.

As for the controversy over the price of the jets, Dhanoa said the Cost Negotiation Committee had finalised the price after due consideration.

“It’s not simply possible that the new cost would be higher than the cost finalised earlier,” he said.