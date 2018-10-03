Manchester City edge Hoffenheim 2-1

Manchester City got their first win of the 2018-2019 Champions League here as they defeated Hoffenheim 2-1, thanks to a goal in the 87th minute by David Silva.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead inside the first minute of play as a City defensive lapse allowed Karim Demirbay to get the ball to Ishak Belfodil in the box and the Algerian international beat Ederson on Tuesday night.

Stung by conceding, the defending Premier League champions reacted vigorously and the equalizer was not long in coming, reports Efe news.

David Silva found Leroy Sane in the area and when Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann moved to seal off the near post, Sane slipped the ball to Sergio “Kun” Agüero for the easy goal in the 8th minute.

The English club dominated from that point on.

Baumann denied Raheem Stirling in the 31st minute, two minutes before Agüero’s acrobatic effort was deflected away from goal.

City’s control of the match carried over into the second half, though the home supporters could entertain hopes of a draw until the 87th minute, when Bernardo Silva’s cross reached David Silva in the box and the Spaniard buried it for the winning goal.