Pakistan on Monday decided to include all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in their 17-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Australia in the UAE.

According to a Cricinfo report, Hafeez will reach Dubai ahead of the first Test that begins in a week’s time on October 7.

The 37-year old Hafeez has played 50 Tests for his country scoring 3,452 runs at an average of 39.22. The last time he was seen in white flannels was in August 2016.