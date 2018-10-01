Nadal stays on top of ATP rankings

Spain’s Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,760 points.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer came in second in this week’s top 10, ahead of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, reports Efe.

Further down the rankings, Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rocketed 76 spots to the 95th following his Shenzhen Open victory over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Sunday.

The current top 10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,760 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,900

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,445

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,980

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,890

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,715

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,755

9. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,595

10. John Isner (US) 3,470.