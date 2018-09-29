Why Delhi Wakes Up Only After Calamity?

By Ashok Malik

It happened in 2010 when the infamous Lalita Park incident took place in Laxmi Nagar that claimed near 71 lives and eight years later such an incident has happened again in Ashok vihar Phase III that claimed four children and a woman. But, it looks that our Delhi government is not in mood to learn from the past.

The Government of Delhi needs to act to avoid lacs of citizens dying or getting injured. Safety audit of all buildings, (including under construction) particularly in walled city, Lal dora areas and re-settlement colonies must be conducted without wasting a single day.

Delhi is located in seismic zone, even a small earth quake can play havoc and if these areas occasionally face water logging and floods, can magnitude of disaster be imagined when Delhi is struck with an earth quake of high intensity.

If Delhi Government, genuinely intends to serve its citizens, steps need be taken to strengthen every unsafe building within a time frame fixed by an expert committee after safety audit.

Unsafe structures may start crumbling like pack of cards, setting chain reaction in narrow lanes and could kill even those who are not occupants but are traversing.

East Delhi colonies like Gandhi Nagar, Shahdraand others have experienced collapse of buildings. Earth quake of 7.7 Richter scale that took place a few years, luckily for Delhi its epicenter was far away. Should it not have woken up Arvind Kejriwal and Shri Manish Sisodia to initiate appropriate steps instead of blaming Centre.

Government of Delhi needs to pass a law ‘Either pay cost of strengthening structures or face demolition.’