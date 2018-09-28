Bhagat Singh an inspiration for millions: Adityanath

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh on his 111th birth anniversary and said his life and sacrifices for the nation still inspired millions.

In a message, Adityanath said that Bhagat Singh’s name had been etched in golden letters in the history of India’s freedom movement.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh provided an opportunity to the people to reiterate their commitment to make the state and the country developed and prosperous.