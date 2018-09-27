One match suspension for Ronaldo over his red card in CL

Juventus’ Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a one-match ban in the UEFA Champions League following the straight red card he was shown in the first match of the Group Stage, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo was tossed in the 29th minute, after receiving his first red card in 154 Champions League appearances for a tug on Jeison Murillo’s hair as Valencia’s defender lay on the ground following a collision, reports Efe.

“The CEDB has decided to suspend the Juventus Football Club player Cristiano Ronaldo for one (1) UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible,” the continental governing body said on its website.

CEDB added that the decision was taken as CR7 violated Art. 15 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

Valencia holds the second spot in Group H with three points, behind England’s Manchester United on goal difference, and is set to host Switzerland’s last-placed Young Boys at Allianz Stadium in the upcoming UCL match on October 2.