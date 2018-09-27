LeT commander, soldier killed in J&K gunfight

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and an army soldier were killed on Thursday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Defence sources said.

Security forces laid an ambush in Gasigund village of Dooru area in Anantnag following information about militant movement. “In the resulting shootout LeT commander identified as Abu Ukasha belonging to Verinag area was killed.

“Three Indian Army soldiers were also injured. One of them succumbed in the hospital,” informed sources said.

As a precautionary measure authorities suspended mobile Internet services in the Anantnag district.