Centre to help Mizoram in improving connectivity: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Mizoram of all possible help in improving connectivity of the bordering state with the outside world, an official said here on Wednesday.

The Mizoram government official said that the assurance was held out when Governor Kummanam Rajasekheran met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the development of road, rail, air and telecommunication connectivity in the mountainous state.

The Governor submitted a memorandum on the expansion of road connectivity along the India-Myanmar and India-Bangladesh borders by the Border Roads Organisation.

Rajasekheran also sought the Centre’s support for upgrading the Kawnpui-Durtlang-Aizawl Road and Sairang-Tuipuibari Road maintained by the BRO.

“The Prime Minister assured of all possible help and said that he will support the state’s development,” the official said.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, work on the Rs 2,393 crore Bairabi-Sairang 51.38-km rail project is in progress in Mizoram. Sanctioned in September 2009, the project is to be completed in December 2020.