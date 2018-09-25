Salah strike in Merseyside derby proclaimed goal of the year

Though he lost out to Luka Modric for best male player of the year, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah did not walk away empty-handed from The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 gala here, picking up the Puskas trophy for best goal.

The Egypt international won for his effort in a December 2017 Premier League match against Everton, reports Efe.

Playing in his first Merseyside derby, Salah put the Reds up 1-0 with a magnificent goal near the end of the first half.

Salah’s stunner prevailed over a pair of spectacular bicycle-kick goals for Real Madrid by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Ronaldo worked his magic against Juventus, the club he went on to join over the summer, while Bale’s goal came in the Champions League final against Liverpool.