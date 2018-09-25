Pakistan SC offers security to Musharraf if he returns

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday assured former President Pervez Musharraf of high-level security if he returns to the country to face pending cases against him.

The court was hearing the National Reconciliation Ordinance case against Musharraf which pertains to the recovery of a large amount of public money wasted allegedly by former presidents Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and former attorney general Malik Qayyum in the wake of the NRO in 2007, reports Dawn news.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Musharraf’s lawyer presented details of his assets in Pakistan and abroad.

According to his lawyer, Musharraf owns nothing in the country, whereas he has a flat worth 5.4 million dirhams in Dubai.

“He left the country on the pretext of pain in his backbone but he can be seen dancing abroad,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said in response.

Besides high-level security, the court said that Musharraf will also be offered the services of best available doctors in the country if he returns from Dubai where he has been living since March 2016 to “seek medical treatment”.

Musharraf has failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.